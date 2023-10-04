Britney Spears appears to confirm messy detail in her divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears appeared to have made a pointed statement amid her messy divorce proceedings with estranged husband Sam Asghari.

The Baby One More Time musician, 41, took to her Instagram to share a slew of videos, which seem to allude to the current scenario in her life. Spears shared a video of herself, grooving to a 2011 hit by Gotye featuring Kimbra, Somebody That I Used To Know.

The singer was smiling in the video, but her smudged mascara alluded she may have been crying earlier.

Spears, who was dressed in black jeans with a knitted crop top and tan knee-high boots, simply captioned the post with a poodle emoji, but the lyrics seem to point towards her ongoing divorce.

“So when we found that we could not make sense/ Well, you said that we would still be friends / But I'll admit that I was glad it was over,” Spears chose to begin the song particularly from this verse of the bridge.

“But you didn't have to cut me off/ Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing,” Spears' video ends mid-chorus.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June last year after dating for five years. The pair split after 14 months marriage in August after the Iranian-American model, 29, filed for divorce.

According to a report by Page Six, the former couple is no longer on speaking terms as they are only communicating with each other through their divorce lawyers.

Despite the split, Asghari defended his estranged wife after Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Spears with an insensitive joke.

“It’s not okay to be a bully,” Asghari wrote in his Instagram Story also tagging the 45-year-old businessman directly, via Page Six.