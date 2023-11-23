Princess Kate's leggy display called out for double standards against Meghan

Kate Middleton’s latest appearance when welcoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was called out for double standards with Meghan Markle.
When stepping out to welcome the entourage, the Princess of Wales appeared in a striking all-red ensemble.
In particular, photographs showcasing her stepping out of the car, putting her lean legs on display, got royal watchers talking, particularly because the dress code does not favour royal women showcasing their knees.
Following this the Duchess of Cambridge received praise-worthy headlines with one Daily Mail piece that stated, "WHAT a leg!"
However, critics noted how Princess Kate was always at the receiving end of compliments while Meghan drew harsh criticism for just wearing her dresses a little shorter than what royal protocol preferred.
Some took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express call out the double standards.
"Man if this were Meghan everyone would say she's attention starved, inappropriate, breaking royal protocol due to showing her bare legs. But Kate the Great can do no wrong. The double standard is why people believe Brit's are racist."
