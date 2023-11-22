Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fed up with their own plan against King Charles, royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have moved on from the royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are trying to understand the fact that their stance against the royal family will damage their reputation further among their fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be fed up with their own plan to highlight the "dirty things" about their own people as their all stunts have failed to damage the monarchy.

Meghan, who has been accused of driving a wedge between Harry and the royal family, has now moved on from the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex is making all her efforts to prove her value without the royal family and rekindling her friendship with the people in the showbiz industry where he previously belonged.

Some royal experts believe that Meghan and Harry have lost their battle with The Firm, claiming that the couple have almost given into the royal family in war they launched themselves after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

On the other hand, Showbiz commentator Kinsey Schofield has also claimed the US-based couple are "struggling to prove their value" without the royal family and "desperately wishing" for peace with their relatives.

There are also speculations that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also closed their minds and stopped thinking about the Sussexes.