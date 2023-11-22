Kate Middleton appears to be dancing queen in new viral video

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has sent royal fans wild with her unmatched dance skills in new viral video.



The Princess of Wales appeared to be a dancing queen as she's seen grooving during her royal engagements.



Kate's dance moments, in her decade-old journey with the royal family, have regularly become the subject of social-media posts and videos.

The most recent video, uploaded by TikTok user @the_blazing_royals, features a move that has earned the nickname of the "princess shuffle."

One clip, in the viral video, shows Kate during a rare solo visit to Denmark in 2022, where she met with Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe II at the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen.



As the three royals posed for official photos, Kate was spotted expertly repositioning herself to be more in line with her hosts, resulting in a brief shuffling motion.

Also included in the video is footage of Kate performing the 'Hokey Pokey' dance steps during a visit to Cornwall in England with Prince William in February 2023.

The princess is also seen in clips dancing with Paddington Bear at Paddington railway station in London in 2017 and taking part in a traditional Garifuna festival as part of a royal visit to Belize in 2022.



The video, captioned "Dancing Queen", has been viewed more than 500,000 times on TikTok in 24 hours, gaining more than 21,000 likes and several comments.