Prince William, Kate Middleton put King Charles in trouble?

Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to celebrate Christmas with Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not celebrate Christmas with the monarch at Sandringham House if Prince Harry was invited, a royal expert has claimed.



Harry's phone call to his father, King Charles, has prompted speculation as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be invited to spend Christmas with their royal relatives.

"I can’t see how Charles could invite Harry and Meghan without causing major disruption and upsetting William and Kate, who would presumably refuse to attend, " TV presenter and journalist Jennie Bond told OK!.



Sharing her knowledge and thoughts about the royal family's Christmas plans, the expert added: "So I don’t think they will be invited for Christmas as feelings are much too raw between the brothers. I think William has closed his mind to thoughts of reconciliation any time soon and has simply moved on with his life."

Harry and William's relationship has been in a downward spiral since the Sussexes relocated to the US following their exit from the royal family in 2020.



She also gave hope to to fans who want Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the royal family, saying: "Perhaps the New Year is possible if the rumours are correct."

However, she appeared accepting the fact the feuding royal brothers will eventually reunite as she said: "William will probably have to deal with the rift with Harry one day but right now he is making his mark as Prince of Wales and enjoying great popularity and a wonderfully happy home life.

"A new year, a new leaf and I am certain that, in spite of all that has been so painfully said and done, the King loves his younger son very much and would like nothing better than to mend bridges with him and get to know his two grandchildren."

The royal expert concluded with hope, saying: "small steps and in the right direction, but personally I think it’s still a bit early to expect Harry and Meghan to be flying over. Maybe in the coming year though."

