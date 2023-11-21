King Charles ‘left alone’ as William, Kate, Queen Camilla reject Prince Harry

King Charles is scrambling to reunite the Royal Family, but Prince William is not looking to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anytime soon.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine, royal author Tom Bower reflected on the current state of relationship between the brothers, noting there’s no way back for the two.

The Waleses’ resentment toward the former royals stems from their consistent attacks at the Royal Family since stepping down as working royals in 2020.

“William is absolutely determined not to repair relations. His wife Kate has been hugely insulted by Harry and Meghan, and he sees Harry as a curse on the monarchy and on their lives. He has absolutely no intention of readmitting him into his life,” claimed Bower.

The royal expert went on to explain that while Charles would want nothing more than to reunite the family once again, the final decision falls on William and Kate due their status as the future monarchs.

“William and Kate are taking the burden of the monarchy and I’m sure William will be absolutely clear to his father that there won’t be any readmission of Harry because he and Kate don’t want it,” Bower continued.

“In the end, Charles probably wishes Harry could be in England as well, but I think he is alone on that.”



“He may be King, but he can’t just bring Harry back with the wave of his wand,” he added.