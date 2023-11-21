King Charles takes backseat in Princess Kate, William feud with Harry, Meghan

file footage

As the extensive guest list rolled out for Royal Christmas at Sandringham House this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle notably failed to secure an invite.



The reason behind Charles’ decision to snub his youngest son an invite is unclear, considering the rift between them was understood to have been defrosting following the father-son duo’s phone call last week.



However, it is safe to presume that it could have something to do with Prince William and Princess Kate’s relentless distaste toward the former royals.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a pal of future King branded the parents of Prince Archie “narcissists” and “delusional” for expecting an invite in the first place.

“There is no way William or Kate would want them there after what he wrote in his book,” he expressed. “Would you want to sit down for a slap-up lunch with someone who had basically called you an a****** in public? It would be a total humiliation.”

“William and Kate are never, ever going to sign up for that, and Charles wouldn’t ask them to,” he affirmed.

Writing for ITV.com, veteran royal correspondent Chris Ship revealed that alongside the immediate members of the Royal Family, two children and five grandchildren of Queen Camilla are also invited to join the regal festivities.

If it weren’t bad enough, Prince Andrew, no longer a working royal, is also to be hosted at Prince Phillip’s home in the property.

According to Ship, the Christmas lunch will now be “served in the larger ballroom of Sandringham House rather than the dining room, as has been the tradition.”