Pete Davidson will ‘not appear’ at red carpets with girlfriend Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Madelyn Cline want to keep romance ‘low-key’

Pete Davidson is doing ‘really well’ in his new romance with girlfriend Madelyn Cline, and his family approves.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 30, is keen on keeping his romance ‘low-key’ with the Outer Banks actress, 25, as he reportedly introduced his new lady to his family.

“Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around.”

Despite wanting to keep their romance away from the spotlight, the pair will still “show support” to each other for their endeavours. However, fans shouldn’t “expect them to make a red-carpet appearance together anytime soon.”

The pair was first romantically linked in September following a sleepover in Los Angeles. An insider revealed to Us Weekly at that the time that Davidson and Cline “spent the night together at The Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

The romance has now progressed to the point that Cline has met Davidson’s family.

“Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely,” the source shared. “They’re very happy for Pete.”

Davidson was previously dating Chase Sui Wonders while Cline was dating Chase Stokes.