Pete Davidson handling breakup with Chase Sui Wonders ‘really well’: ‘No hard feelings’

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly called it quits on their eight-month long relationship. However, the pair seem to have amicably as there isn’t any drama involved in the breakup.

A source told Us Weekly that the exes have “decided to go their separate ways,” but neither one is to blame for their split.

The insider added that there is “no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” as their relationship had “simply run its course.”

Apparently, their interests did not align as the source noted that they “decided they just wanted different things.”

The funnyman’s family “loved” Wonders but “support whatever decision Pete makes.” To cope with the split, Davidson has been leaning on his mom and sister, who have been “really supportive.”

And with his family’s support, Davidson has been “handling the breakup really well,” and is “enjoying single life again.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, was fresh off his breakup with Emily Ratajkowski when he and Wonders began hanging out.

Davidson and Wonders, 27, formed a connection while they were filming their horror-comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021. The two sparked romance rumours when they were spotted out at a Brooklyn eatery in a PDA-filled outing in January this year.

Since then, they were spotted in multiple cosy and PDA-filled outings. While the two did not initially confirm their relationship, in May, Wonders shared a glimpse in an interview with Nylon Magazine.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing,” she said.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”