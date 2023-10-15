Pete Davidson is ‘living in the woods’ after a hard year amidst 'SNL' return

Pete Davidson is ‘living in the woods’ after a hard year amidst his SNL return

Pete Davidson has turned to Mother Nature to cope with his troubles.

Much like Reese Witherspoon's character in the hit 2014 adventure-drama film, Davidson, 29, withdrew from the hustle and bustle of city life and started living “in the woods,” according to The U.S Sun.

A source further told the outlet that Davidson, who recently went to rehab for his mental health struggles, “doesn’t do anything” outside his work.

“He doesn’t do anything these days. He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn’t come out much and doesn’t really do anything.”

The source further disclosed that after wrapping up his sets while on tour, the recluse “hightails it back to his hotel room for the night.”

Two days ago, Page Six reported that it’s been a “hard week” for the stand-up comedian, who returned to host Saturday Night Live’s season 49 premier over the weekend.

The outlet reported that the King of Staten Island star, who has been candid about losing his firefighter father in the 9/11 attacks, has “thrown himself” into work to distract himself from the current political climate.

In fact, the year has not been easy Davidson.

In early summers, Davidson took a plea deal on a reckless driving charge following a car crash with then-girlfriend Chase Sui-Wonders reportedly also in the passenger seat, per Entertainment Tonight.

Subsequently, Davidson, who was diagnosed with BPD and PTSD, when he was 23, checked himself into rehab in June for regular “tune-ups” and “mental breaks,” with Wonders by his side.

However, People reported in late August that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars split up.