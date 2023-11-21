Travis Kelce reveals his favourite Taylor Swift ‘lyrics’ and ‘Era’

Travis Kelce may be dating Taylor Swift now, but he had been a Swiftie even before his new romance.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, shared his pick for Taylor's best Era and song.

Kelce revealed that he is most excited for the 1989 portion of the set when Swift performs at her Eras Tour shows. As for his favourite lyrics, the football player shared one particular line from the song, Blank Space.

“Blank Space was the one I wanted to hear live for sure,” he shared. “‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line!”

Blank Space was a chart-topping song in 2014 when it came out. Moreover, it was also nominated for three Grammy Awards that year: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

During his wide-ranging interview, he also gushed over his songstress girlfriend and how he is in awe of her talent.

“She writes catchy jingles,” he quipped. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f--king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Swift and Kelce sparked romance rumours back in September, when the Karma singer attended Kansas City NFL game to support her beau.

The pair has been going strong as they made it official during Eras Tour show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was spotted rushing into the waiting arms of the Kelce and shared a sweet kiss backstage, as the fans around cheered on the couple.