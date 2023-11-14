Taylor Swift drops hint about ‘falling in love’ with Travis Kelce after PDA moment

Taylor Swift is revelling in Lavender Haze of the Argentina leg of her Eras Tour show, during which she proclaimed her loved for beau Travis Kelce with a major gesture.

The 12-time Grammy-winning artist, 33, took to her Instagram to share highlights of the show held over the weekend.

“Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible,” she wrote alongside a carousel post.

“I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories.”

She went on to “thank” her “amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday” and their “passion and excitement.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, concluded with an inclusion of lips emoji, which may have been a reference to her viral kiss she shared with Kelce.



In another IG reel, the musician chose to share a clip of her singing Labyrinth, singing “Uh-oh, I’m falling in love again,” seemingly alluding to her ongoing romance.

Swift poked fun in the caption, writing, “Never beating the sorcery allegations.”

