Travis Barker’s youngest son takes over dad’s throne

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Rocky Thirteen might be the next -gen star, following in his father’s footsteps.

On Thursday, July 10, the proud father shared an adorable snapshot of his 20-month-old son sitting on a stool in front of a massive yellow-and-black drum set, holding black drumsticks in his little hands.

Captured from above, the photo shows the toddler sporting a pair of blue safety headphones, printed shorts, and a black shirt while rocking the drums as he took over his father’s spot behind the kit.

Among other photos and videos in the carousel, in one sweet video Rocky can be seen marching and stomping on the road while his mother could be heard saying, "Oh yeah, marching," while walking beside her son.

In addition to Rocky-the only child Kourtney, 46, and the Blink-182 drummer share-each parent has three children from previous relationships.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis, 49, is father to his son, Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter, Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Unlike with their other children, Kourtney and Travis have chosen to keep baby Rocky’s face concealed.

Despite their conscious efforts to protect his privacy, Rocky’s face was unintentionally revealed in a TikTok video. However, the parents continue to share photos of Rocky with his face turned away from the camera.