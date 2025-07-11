AJ McLean opens up about his journey to sobriety, self-discovery

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is feeling better than ever, having reached "the best head space I've ever been in my life."

In a recent interview with People magazine, McLean shared his inspiring story of sobriety and self-discovery, highlighting the importance of mental health and setting boundaries.

The singer, 47, has been open about his struggles with addiction and has now committed to sobriety, saying, "Towards the end of the DNA tour, I got sober again for the last time. I'm sticking this one out all the way. It's a daily thing. But I have finally done what has been suggested amongst the sober community, and my life has flipped in a positive way."

He credits his newfound sobriety to hard work, including hitting the gym six days a week and eating clean.

The singer's journey to self-discovery began when he took a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for mental health reasons. "I'm a huge advocate for the mental health community, and I wanted to go dig a little deeper into my own existence and really get to the root of why I did the things I did to hurt myself and the ones I loved," he explained.

Through this process, McLean discovered he struggled with "piece of s---ism" and had "zero self-esteem." However, he's now learning to love himself and set boundaries, saying, "If you don't like me, that's your loss, because I'm a really good person."

As the host of Netflix's Building the Band, McLean is excited to share his newfound confidence and self-acceptance with audiences. "I really got to bring that to this show as well. I got to be my true self," he said.

The show promises to be a "true game changer," and McLean is thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family.