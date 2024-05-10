Hailey, Justin Bieber picks ‘perfect’ moniker for first baby

Hailey and Justin Bieber have also started to decorate a nursery for baby Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber began to check things off from their baby’s list, starting with the name.

According to People Magazine, on Thursday, May 9, a source claimed that the parents-to-be have already got a name picked for their baby.

"They have a name that they think is perfect," the insider revealed, adding, "They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Spilling beans on the Baby hitmaker and 27-year-old Hailey’s anticipation for their baby, the tipster shared, "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved."

"This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby," the source added.

The Rhode mogul and Justin, 30, shared their joyous news with the world through a heartwarming post on social media on Thursday.



In a joint Instagram post, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2018, was featured renewing their vows.

The American model donned a white lace Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello, through which her burgeoning baby bump was on full display.

She adorned the custom, full-length dress with a lace head scarf, a headpiece that doubled as a veil and black shades.

The lovebird also showed off their wedding rings in one snap, ending all sorts of speculation about marital woes.