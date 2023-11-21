Amber Heard ‘cut out’ from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Amber Heard portrayed the Aquaman’s love interest Mera in the franchise

Amber Heard is nowhere to be seen in the new cut of the upcoming instalment of Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa.

Heard, who portrayed the Aquaman’s love interest Mera, was previously spotted in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sparking speculations that the actress is still part of the movie.

However, the In the Fire actress, 37, was notably absent from the latest trailer of the movie, which is centred around baby Arthur Curry Jr, who is the son of Aquaman and Mera.

Despite Heard’s character, who becomes Aquaman’s wife, does not appear in a single frame, while Momoa’s character bonds with his son.



The trailer comes amid claims that Heard’s role was pared down following her public domestic abuse trail against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor won the trial against Heard.

During the trial, former DC Films boss Walter Hamada testified in the defamation trial about the “issue of chemistry,” via Variety.

Moreover, director James Wan has also dismissed claims that the trial impacted Heard’s role in the movie.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm,” Wan told Entertainment Weekly.

“So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie.”