Kate Middleton, Prince William react to King Charles' return to public duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be breathing a sigh of relief following a recent update on King Charles’ health.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday the 75-year-old monarch is set to return to public-facing duties following a period of treatment and recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed William and Kate must be elated at the news which would take some pressure of the pair.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales has been absent from the public eye since the beginning of this year after undergoing a major abdominal surgery.

She later unveiled a diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered during post-op tests during her recovery.

As both the King and Kate withdrew from royal duties to get respective treatments, all eyes fell on William to upkeep the sanctity of the monarchy.

Hence, according to Jennie, the latest announcement came at just the right time for the future King. She said: "This news will be a great relief for William to have his father not only back in health, but also in action – relieving some of the pressure on the Prince to be out and about when he has his own young family and wife to take care of.”

“As for Kate, The King’s news will come as a huge relief. Not only because she has great affection for her father-in-law, but because it relieves the pressure on her and on William.”

"With the King back in action, albeit not a full diary, she can feel more relaxed about a protracted absence from the public arena,” the royal expert continued, “and William can feel less anxious about taking time off when he needs to be with his wife and family."

“It has been an incredibly tough few months for the King and Queen and the spectre of cancer will undoubtedly hang over them for the foreseeable future," Jennie added.