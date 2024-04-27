Sydney Sweeney all smiles with fiancé during candid appearance at airport

Sydney Sweeney travels in style with fiance Jonathon Davino

Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, smiling together as they arrived at an airport in Los Angeles on Friday, April 26.

The couple kept it cosy, holding each other close as they walked through the airport in style.

The duo could be seen embracing street fashion in a pair of black sunglasses each while Sydney carried a Miu Miu bag alongside a suitcase.

The couple has been together since 2018 after they attended Hulu’s 2018 Emmy party together.

According to PEOPLE, they got engaged in March 2022 after Sweeney was seen wearing a sparkly diamond ring earlier that year.

However, the two kept it discreet and have refrained from publicly confirming their engagement.

The Euphoria star briefly addressed her relationship with Jonathan in a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK.

She discarded rumours about her fiancé being "a restaurateur" or "the heir of a pizza company.”

Sweeney also garnered attention during filming and promoting her romantic comedy Anyone But You with her co-star Glen Powell.

The actress-producer and Powell sparked rumours of affair due to their electrifying chemistry on press tour for the film, as well as multiple behind-the-scenes footage.

However, in a candid interview with The New York Times, both Sydney and Powell admitted that those rumours worked in their favour, with the film proving to be a significant box office hit.