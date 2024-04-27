CNN alum Don lemon shares surprising plans for kids with Tim Malone

Don Lemon and Tim Malone to expand family weeks after getting married

Don lemon recently offered an insight into family planning after tying the knot with husband Tim Malone earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, the former CNN anchor revealed that after being married to Malone for a good three weeks, the two are looking forward to expanding their family together.

He shared: "We already have three fur babies and I've only been married for three weeks. But yes, we are planning something and we'll let you know when."

"He's going to have to do it though, because his body will bounce back," Lemon jokingly added.

While conversing with PEOPLE ahead of their wedding, the grooms exclusively revealed that weren’t stressed about the big occasion.

Lemon, who got married to Malone in an intimate ceremony in New York City on April 6, told the outlet that he’s a “last-minute person” and that “most things I just don’t worry about.”

However, he explained: “But this one I'm secretly worried about, but I'm letting Tim take the reins because he's a good planner.”

“I'll be writing questions for like the U.N. ambassador and he'll be saying, ‘Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?’ It's an important question, but I'm just like, 'Huh? What?’"

"So he has a million questions, but usually he gets it done without me even answering," he concluded.

For the unversed, the couple have been engaged for five years, sharing the news in a 2019 Instagram post.