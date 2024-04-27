King Charles takes surprising step for Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles makes big decision for Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles III has taken a major step to keep his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate tension free and happy during her battle with cancer.

The King's return to public duties has reportedly taken pressure off future Queen Kate Middleton who's undergoing preventative surgery to defeat cancer.



Buckingham Palace has shared a delightful news about the King's return to public duties next week, giving the Prince and Princess of Wales a reason to celebrate the announcement.

Tina Brown, as per New York Post, has already written that Charles' cancer has put William and Kate "in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for years to parent their children out of the public eye."



Now, the latest news of King Charles' return to public duties has been celebrated by fans and other senior royals as it will help the King's daughter-in-law continue to recover from cancer while staying away from the spotlight.



With the King back in action, the Princess of Wales will have more peace and quiet as she navigates her own recovery as the much-loved royal stepped back from her public-facing duties since Christmas.

The King, who has always been close with William's wife, is willing to do "anything he can do" to support beloved Kate Middleton," according to GB News.



The gaps in the royal family line-up have been apparent for the last few months, but now the Palace has issued a road map for the King’s return to public duties, giving Kate more time to spend at home with her family.