Demi Lovate shows off new hairdo in latest selfie: See

Demi Lovato shared new hairstyle on social media

Demi Lovato shared her new hairdo with fans on social media.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter took to Instagram stories on Friday, April 26, featuring her before and after hair appointment selfie.

In the pre-haircut snap, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker pulled back her tresses in a hair tie, striking a wide grin.

After chopping her sleek brunette locks, she sported a chin-length bob hairstyle.

In the snap featuring her newly dyed hair, from jet black to a lighter chocolate brown shade, Lovato tagged her stylist after writing "new hair."

In both snaps, she was wearing the same black T-shirt, which complimented her glowing, dewy makeup adorned with pink blush and matching glossy lips.

Additionally, the Heart Attack crooner changed her hairstyle weeks after celebrating her fiancé’s birthday.

For his 32nd birthday, the couple went on a dinner date in Los Angeles, as reported by Daily Mail.

In addition, the former Disney star posted a carousel of photos with an endearing caption.

She penned, "My angel, I thank the universe everyday that you exist and that I get to marry you someday. I love you, here’s to another year around the sun together.. happy birthday baby [loved up, sun and heart emoji]."



The two announced their engagement in December of last year.