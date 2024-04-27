Phaedra Parks reveals possibility of returning to 'RHOA' following 2017 exit

Phaedra Parks unveils possibility of return to RHOA

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks recently opened up about the possibility of making a return to the show.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight about shooting another installment of Bravo’s Married to Medicine, the reality TV star said: “I don’t know if that puts all the rumours to rest. Because I’m a multi-faceted type of girl."

The seasoned star, who left the series midway in 2017, explained that “the door has always been somewhat open” for her.

Parks talked about grabbing the “right” opportunity, focusing to “do what’s best for me and my family.”

However, in order to be effective, “it’s got to be with the right cast-mates,” she added.

The seasoned reality TV star confirmed that she’s “really excited” for Porsha Williams, who is among the only two cast members locked in for Season 16.

Speaking on the subject, she expressed her excitement: “I love Porsha and, you know, we’ve been talking, and hopefully we can work something out.”

For the unversed, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross have announced their exits from the show, confirming the rumours of a cast shake-up.