Lily Gladstone scores another major role in 1993’s remake of rom-com

Lily Gladstone will be playing the lead role in the forthcoming remake of romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet (1993).



The star of Killers of the Flower Moon will be reimagined for the modern era alongside SNL comic Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran from Star Wars, Youn Yuh-jung from Minari, and Joan Chen from Twin Peaks.

This updated version of The Wedding Banquet, which was directed by Andrew Ahn and was based on a story co-written by Ahn and James Schamus, increases the amount of queer representation by introducing a female pair in addition to the main gay romance.

Filming for the movie started in May in Vancouver. The story opens with Min proposing marriage to his partner Chris, but Chris says no.

Then, using his offer to pay for her partner Liz's IVF procedures in exchange for his green card, Min persuades his best friend Angela to get married instead.

Like in the first film, everything breaks down when Min's grandmother unexpectedly travels from Seoul to give the happy couple a traditional Korean wedding feast.

Lee gave his approval for the remake, sharing a heartfelt message for Ahn and the ensemble.

"It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version," Lee said in a statement as per Variety.

"I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create."

Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures are producing the movie, which is scheduled to open in theaters early in 2019.

"I'm delighted to re-team with my longtime friend and colleague, James Schamus, on this inspired reimagining of a classic rom-com for the modern era," Andrew Karpen, founder and CEO of Bleecker Street, said.

"Andrew Ahn is a force to be reckoned with and I'm very excited to see the new heights that he and James will take this story to."

The Wedding Banquet’s remake is expected to drop in cinemas in 2025.