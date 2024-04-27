Fans go wow at uncanny resemblance between Resse Witherspoon, daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe recently stunned fans with their uncanny resemblance, looking like twins impossible to tell apart.
The Legally Blonde star and her 24-year-old daughter posed for pictures at Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book launch 2024 on April 25.
Reese donned a strapless, satin black gown with a sparkly diamond necklace, letting her long blonde hair flow down her back.
Meanwhile, her daughter sported her own strapless grey gown, topping it off with two chunky gold chains and a stunning blonde ‘updo.’
Ava took to her Instagram to share a photo from the event, twinning with her mother alongside a post that read: “Dinner with Tiffany's (& my gorgeous date!)”
Fans rushed to the comment section, heaping praise on the duo’s similarities.
One fan commented, noting: “How can you look so much like both your Momma & Dad at the same time”
While another chimed in: “such a wonderful mother-daughter relationship Reese just literally copy and pasted here."
A third jokingly added: “Seeing double..beautiful ladies”
While a fourth wrote: “Twinnsies!”
A fifth exclaimed: “Wow you look like twins!”
‘XO, Kitty’ is a spin-off series of ‘To All The Boys’
Keke Palmer and SZA previously shared the screens in 'Saturday Night Live'
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan parents to 10-year-old daughter
Nicole Kidman will be honoured a Lifetime Achievement Award