Meghan Markle ditches old friends in desperate attempt to 'reinvent' herself

Meghan Markle strategically filters out friends to suit her ‘new narrative’

Meghan Markle has been in the headlines for the past few weeks after several celebrities and social media influencers unveiled the first launch from her lifestyle brand.



The Duchess of Sussex sent out 50 jars of strawberry jams to promote her brand American Riviera Orchard to the likes of Hollywood celebrities, including Minda Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, and others.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, culture expert Nick Ede reflected on Meghan’s strategy to handpick friends who are beneficial to her business.

“We can see from whose in and whose out that the old guard of celebrity friends from Meghan's pre Megxit days seem to have been excluded from this PR campaign and there is a new squad who live in and around the Montecito area and support women in business,” he said.

Public relations expert Mark Borkowski expressed similar sentiments over the Suits alum letting go of “former confidants and acquaintances” who did not align with her “new narrative”.

He told the outlet: “Meghan's circle proves she has a profound influence and will continue. The lineup of names surrounding her in this endeavor certainly speaks volumes about her evolving inner circle.”

“Mindy Kaling and Tracee Ellis Ross, it's evident she's curating a circle of influencers and creatives,” Borkowski continued, “signaling a shift towards a more culturally resonant sphere.

“As for those left out in the cold, it's a curious mix of former confidants and acquaintances who perhaps didn't quite fit the new narrative.

“It's a strategic move, undoubtedly showcasing Meghan's knack for reinvention and remaining in the news cycle,” he added.