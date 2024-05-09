Fans react to Prince William's big announcement after Harry's statement

Prince William's makes major announcement soon after Harry's Prince Harry's statement

Prince William has attracted massive reactions from royal fans with his major step hours after his younger brother Prince Harry gave a reading at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday evening to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Kensington Palace shared a mesmerising post about the Prince of Wales' first homeless housing project with pictures of his meaningful visit to Cornwall hours after Harry's show in London.

William's exciting announcement about 24 high quality temporary homes garnered huge praise from fans, with one reacting: "Thank you for your beautiful vision of the future, darling William."

Another wrote: "He's like a phantom, suddenly he's there as if by magic. People are blown away because he has a magic that people love. He is cool and approaches people at eye level. Your mother Lady Diana is proud of you William!!!!"

Fans went wild soon after the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared pictures of William's trip to the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever Innovative Housing Project with caption: "In collaboration with @st.petrocs, the site will provide 24 high quality temporary homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness."

One fan rote in the comments section: "Absolutely incredible project that will help many people! Well done, Your Royal Highness."



The post comes after Harry gave a reading at St Paul’s Cathedral in presence of his late mother Diana Princess Dian's relatives while the King and Queen hosted a garden party.

King Charles and William did not meet the Duke during his brief UK visit due to the King’s "full programme." However, Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke’s mentor, attended Harry's event.