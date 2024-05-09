Zayn Malik shows support to Gigi Hadid’s romance with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik is 'supportive' of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper relationship: Source

Zayn Malik has recently showed his support to former partner Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Bradley Cooper.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “He’s completely supportive.”

The source mentioned that Zayn has learned to move on after his breakup with Gigi two years ago and now the singer is reportedly giving full support to ex and Bradley’s romance that seems to be headed in a serious direction.

The insider revealed Gigi is “thrilled with how things are going with Bradley,” noting she’s focused on maintaining an amicable relation with Zayn for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, Khai.

“They went through a rough patch but have both matured and are focusing on their three-year-old daughter [Khai],” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “It’s important to them that she grows up in a stable environment.”

Earlier in February, the source spoke to US and revealed the former One Direction member was “not happy with their relationship and never will be”.

Zayn and Gigi, who first started dating in 2015, parted ways in 2021. However, the singer was charged four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2021.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July 2023, Zayn opened up about the offences.

“I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too. I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that,” said the singer.

This was all in the past and now Zayn wants to keep it cordial with Gigi because of his daughter while sharing custody.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Bradley clicked together because they are both “single parents to a young daughter and share a similar sense of humour”.