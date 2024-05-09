Prince William becomes emotional as he recalls memories with Prince Harry during Cornwall outing

The Duke of Sussex was in London yesterday for a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince William is reminiscing about his past experiences vacationing with his brother, Prince Harry, in Cornwall.

The prince, who holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, made a trip to Fistral Beach shortly after his estranged brother, Prince Harry, was in the UK for an appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral for his Invictus Games.

Despite his desire to don a wetsuit and hit the ocean waves, William remained dressed in formal attire as he was attending to official duties.

During the visit he made one little boy's day as he secretly signed his plaster cast and told him: "Shhh, don’t tell anyone. I'm not meant to do that!" Phoenix Kanes, nine, cheekily stopped the prince and asked if he would sign the plaster cast on his broken arm.



Last year at the Chelsea Flower Show his wife Kate revealed she wasn't allowed to sign her name on some drawings done by school children saying it was one of those rules - although she did do a little drawing for them.

King Charles has also been known to turn down such requests, once politely telling fans, "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that."

The Prince, who regularly holidayed with his brother, Harry, in Cornwall when they were younger and can surf well by all accounts, said looking around the beach and turquoise water: "It brings it all back. I want to put on a wetsuit and get out there now!"

