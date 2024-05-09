Peter Jackson returns to middle-earth: New 'Lord of the Rings' in the works

Peter Jackson and team reunite for 'Hunt for Gollum' movie.

Warner Bros. has officially announced its return to the captivating world of Middle-earth.



During Warner Bros. Discovery's first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, CEO David Zaslav revealed that the company is embarking on the early stages of script development for new Lord of the Rings movies.

These highly anticipated films are slated for release in 2026 and are poised to delve into unexplored storylines.

The inaugural installment, produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, is titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Andy Serkis is both set to star in and direct this eagerly awaited feature.

Director Peter Jackson, alongside his longstanding collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will play integral roles in the development of the new Lord of the Rings films, as confirmed by CEO David Zaslav.

Walsh and Boyens will take charge of the screenplay for the upcoming cinematic endeavors.

This partnership extends to cover two installments within the franchise.

Expressing their enthusiasm for the project, Jackson, Boyens, and Walsh issued a joint statement, expressing their privilege in returning to Middle-earth alongside their esteemed colleague, Andy Serkis, who is set to tackle the iconic role of Gollum once again.

Commenting on the collaboration, Warner Bros. film executives Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca highlighted the enduring dedication of director Peter Jackson, alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, to preserving Tolkien's literary legacy.

They emphasized the trio's pivotal role in shaping the beloved Lord of the Rings film trilogy, ensuring it stayed true to Tolkien's vision while captivating audiences worldwide.

Abdy and De Luca expressed their gratitude for Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens' involvement in the development of the two new films, underscoring their commitment to upholding the standard of excellence set by previous cinematic adaptations.