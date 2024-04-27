Angelina Jolie's love life turns into 'nightmare' amid Brad Pitt legal drama

Angelina Jolie seemingly finds it challenging to find love again amid her legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Salt actress has moved to New York from LA in search of love however, things did not go as she planned.

The source shared, "...she must wait until she wraps things up with her ex, Brad Pitt, as far as custody and visitation rights go — and it’s taking forever."

The report also claimed that Jolie is "impossibly picky and has all sorts of baggage from the Brad situation."

An insider shared, "Plus, she’s so paranoid and intense. It’s very hard for her to let down her guard with anyone."

The source added that the Wanted actress asks several questions to her suitable match "like she’s interviewing them for a job."

The report stated, "She is worried it would be a nightmare and it’s turning out to be just as bad as she expected."



An insider said Jolie is "not giving up," but, "it’s safe to say she’s not enjoying the singles scene in New York."

It is pertinent to mention that the former Hollywood A-list couple has been settling their legal matters since their highly publicised divorce in 2016.

Jolie and Pitt share Shiloh, 17, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.