Meghan Markle seeks help from Netflix to support 'struggling' brand

Meghan Markle is resorting to desperate measures to sustain the multiple business ventures that she recently churned out.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden revealed the Duchess of Sussex has begun negotiations with Netflix after failing to find a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for her cooking and lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard.

“The initial CEO search has not panned out so far,” Eden cited a California-based source.

This has led to the former actress to convince the streaming giant to enter into a commercial partnership with the brand.

“This is something new for Netflix,” the insider shared. “It would run the lifestyle business with Meghan, developing products as spin-offs from her show.

“If a partnership is agreed, it's likely that Netflix would install its own CEO to run operations,” they explained.

The prospective deal will mimic that of husband-wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines, who host a home renovation show, Fixer Upper.

As a side hustle, they joined forces with HGTV/Warner Brothers for their Magnolia Network, through which they sell lifestyle products such as bedding inspired by the programme.