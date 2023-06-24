Amber Heard all smiles as she appears at Taormina Film Festival in Italy

Amber Heard seemed in good spirits as she made an appearance on the first day of the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, on Friday June 23rd, 2023.



Last month, it was speculated that the Aquaman actress, 37, would be attending the world premiere of In The Fire, which stars her in the lead, with the film’s director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego.

In a video shared by People Magazine, Heard was seen dressed in a cream-coloured two-piece ensemble, an asymmetrical flared skirt with a long slit and a white top tucked in, while wearing black high-heeled pumps. Her blonde locks were styled in curls, while she sported a bright red lip.

She stepped into the venue, with a big smile, walking closely with her team, as they lead her to the spot.

This is Heard’s first formal appearance at any film industry event a year after her messy legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Spain with two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, after the infamous defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, who sued her over a 2018 op-ed she wrote that inferred he abused her.

The Justice League actress has been spotted during multiple everyday outings with the most recent being her book shopping spree last month.

“She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated,” a source close to Heard told People magazine at the time.

Heard now lives in Madrid with her daughter, “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy,” the source said. “She is excited about working and filming again.”