ASAP Rocky will stand trial for shooting at childhood friend

A$AP Rocky has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend

A$AP Rocky will be standing trial after prosecutors revealed never-before-seen surveillance of the musician holding a gun to his former friend, A$AP Relli.

The Fashion Killa rapper, 35, has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli after a heated discussion in 2021, via People Magazine.

During the preliminary hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, the judge ruled that the case will go to trial as there was ‘sufficient evidence’ against Rocky, né Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Relli — a former fellow member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, claimed he was struck by bullet fragments after the argument, and said in court that he sought necessary medical attention at a hospital in New York City.

Rocky and Relli were childhood friends and went to high school together in NYC.

However, Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022. The trial of the Praise the Lord rapper is expected to begin on January 8.

The hearing comes two day after Rocky gushed over his family with partner Rihanna as he attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating, making children,” he told Complex Magazine. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than that out there, any design.”