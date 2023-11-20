ASAP Rocky gushes over ‘best collaboration’ with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share two sons, RZA, 1, and Riot

A$AP Rocky believes that he and girlfriend Rihanna make the best team as parents.

The Praise the Lord rapper, 35, attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas and talked about the ‘best’ collaboration he has had with the Umbrella hitmaker, 35.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was asked by Complex Magazine if there were any future collabs he and Rihanna would have in music.

“If me and my lady was to collab, what could we team up and just, like, just f—king smash and go crazy on?” he told the outlet in an Instagram interview on Saturday.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating, making children,” he laughs. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than that out there, any design.”

“I mean we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboration.”

Rocky and Rihanna have been dating since 2020. They welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and named him after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman.

Nearly nine months later, Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance that she was pregnant again. Son Riot Rose arrived in August.