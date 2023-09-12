A$AP Rocky's legal trouble revived in connection to 2021 shooting incident

ASAP Rocky pleaded not guilty to shooting charges

A$AP Rocky has been sued by former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli in an allegation pertaining to a November 2021 shooting.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Relli accused the 34-year-old rapper of shooting him after an altercation in Hollywood.

He also extended the lawsuit against Rocky’s attorney Joe Tacopina, who he claimed defamed him in the press.

The dad-of-two was arrested for his involvement in a shooting incident in April last year at LAX, where he was getting off a private jet with his longtime partner Rihanna.

Though the criminal case is still pending, Rocky has pled not guilty by the jury.

According to Relli, Tacopina’s press campaign in defense of the RIOT rapper painted him as a “liar, money grabber,” and an “extortionist.”

As a result of the campaign, Relli alleged he has received death threats and has been subjected to online harassment, prompting him to resort to therapy due to deteriorating mental health.

Through the lawsuit, the alleged victim is seeking punitive damages as well as legal fees.

Tacopino broke his silence on the court filing, branding it “nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly.”

“I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet,” he said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case,” Tacopino added.