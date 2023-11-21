Leonardo DiCaprio reveals ‘one’ thing he wants to do before 50th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to squeeze in one more big thing before he marks his 50th birthday next year, as his romance with Vittoria Ceretti heats up.

The Titanic alum appeared on an interview with ABC News on Tuesday’s Good Morning America, in which he was asked by host Chris Connelly about the things he wants to accomplish.

“You know what? Just one more movie,” he said, hinting at another role that may be in the pipeline. “One more movie.”

DiCaprio starred in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name.

The true story of the Reign of Terror, a series of brutal murders of members of the Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world in the 1920s is depicted in the movie, which released last month.

Apart from his work, DiCaprio’s romance is blooming with his model girlfriend, 25. Sources previously told DailyMail that the actor is “crazy about Vittoria and he finds every aspect of her intriguing.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti first sparked romance rumours in August after they were spotted passionately making out at an Ibiza nightclub. Following the outing, the pair has been spotted attending various events and parties together around the world.

Back in September, an insider told Page Six that the couple’s romance is ‘more serious than a casual fling.’