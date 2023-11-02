Leonardo DiCaprio believes he found his ‘partner’ in girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio may have finally found the one he was looking for in his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

According to a source quoted by DailyMail, the Titanic star, 48, is crazy about the 25-year-old Italian supermodel. The insider shared that the actor is exclusively dating Ceretti as he finds her alluring.

“Leo is crazy about Vittoria and he finds every aspect of her intriguing,” the insider told the outlet. “He likes where this is going and he is only seeing her right now. She is very intelligent and has all of the qualities that he looks for in a partner.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti first sparked romance rumours in August after they were spotted passionately making out at an Ibiza nightclub. Following the outing, the pair has been spotted attending various events and parties together around the world.

Back in September, an insider told Page Six that the couple’s romance is ‘more serious than a casual fling.’

According to the DailyMail source, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was ‘hugely drawn’ to the supermodel as they share mutual interest in environmental causes.

“This gives them so much to talk about,” the source shared. “She was an environmentalist before meeting Leo, so it’s not like she met him and suddenly she cares about the earth.”

The insider continued, “Vittoria is successful and beyond financially independent. She is obviously stunning and he finds her incredible. But for now, they are intent on keeping much of their romance private.”