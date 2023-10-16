Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on working with Martin Scorsese on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reflect on their working relationship while filming Killers of the Flower Moon.



Leo has previously collaborated with Martin in earlier five projects, but with Robert De Niro this was his first working experience in the same movie together.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, Leo praised Robert and Martin, saying, “They are so incredible together. Their shorthand, the way they communicate with each other, it's almost through sign language.”

The Titanic star mentioned, “It's incredible to watch, and when Scorsese was told what Leo said and asked what he has with Leo, the director said they have a “longhand”.

Leo shared, “With me it's long discussions and grinding things up, lots of rehearsals.”

While discussing about the movie story, The Great Gatsby actor stated, “Trying to be as truthful as possible is the only way to tell these stories.”

Leo pointed out, “We did our absolute best to listen to the Osage community. I don't know if we did a perfect job, but they embraced us and were so incredibly helpful, so vulnerable.”

Martin added, “You deal with Native Americans and indigenous people, you got to make sure everything we do is as authentic, as accurate, or at least is reasonably accurate from what is remembered as possible, and respectful.”

Meanwhile, Leo along with Robert learned Osage language for the movie, which the former confessed, “it was not easy”.