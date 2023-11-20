Sarah Ferguson leaves fans unimpressed with 'awkward' co-hosting debut

Sarah Ferguson, who popularly known as 'Fergie', has seemingly failed to impress 'This Morning' fans as she made quite a splash as the guest editor and co-presenter of the show on Monday.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson was beaming with pride and showing all her confidence in attempt to do justice with her new role as she took Holly Willoughby's seat in hit show, but viewers didn't hold back to share their thoughts on her presenting style.

The Duchess of York joined the long-running ITV staple for a trial period in light of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's exits from the show.



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother appeared stamping her personality on the show, self-proclaiming herself as "the fluff" as she co-hosted ITV program alongside Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Gyles Brandreth.

Social media users could not stop reacting to Ferguson's hosting stint on This Morning, with one writing: "God it's painful to watch. Actually painful."



The second one went on: "Sarah, Duchess of York is hosting #ThisMorning today. Dermot has said to call in to her relationship phone in as she's been round the block. This show is taking chaotic to a whole new level today I can't cope."



While, third one appeared expressing anger over Ferguson's new stunt, reacting: "This whole Sarah Ferguson thing is so random and actually quite awkward to watch."

Some wrote: "Really hoping that Sarah is only a very temporary host #thismorning."

Few others expressed their anger as they described it as "car crash TV" and "probably the worst episode I've seen in ages".

Another wrote: "Let me know if you need someone to come in and coach you in how to appeal to your target audience."



Ferguson took to her Instagram to share pictures from her show with caption: "I was excited to join @ThisMorning with @radioleary and @AlisonHammond today. As co-host and guest editor, I’ve been lucky enough to be able to pick some topics I’m passionate about. Thank you to my wonderful co-hosts and to everyone who tuned in!"

Ferguson, 64, was served with the task of guest editing the two-and-a-half hour daytime show with her chosen topics, which were said to be close to her heart, included a look into the importance of defibrillators, the best way to rehome a dog and how to protect your skin.

