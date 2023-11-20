Meghan Markle's 'hypocrisy' caught as Duchess of Sussex's 'old complaint' resurfaces

Meghan Markle stepped out for the Variety Power of Women gala

Meghan Markle has been called out for her hypocrisy after the Duchess of Sussex made a red carpet appearance wearing a beige dress, a colour which she previously accused the royal family of forcing her wear.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, while speaking on GB News, the Suits actress’ latest fashion choice at the Variety Power of Women gala brought to light some comments she made in the past about royalty influencing her fashion choices.

Levin said: “She was wearing beige, which she made a huge complaint about that. She said the royal family made her because they didn't want her to use any bright colour.

"So here we have Miss Hypocrite again.”

“Meghan was actually out at some do, and she did all the turn right, turn left and she said what she really wants to do now - huge smile - was to make people ‘feel’.

“And I burst out laughing because I thought, feel what? What does she actually mean?!”

Levin said: “I think it's one of those woke sort of things.”