'Relaxed' Meghan Markle 'back in her element' after King Charles' phone call

Meghan Markle looked a lot more comfortable during her first appearance since a phone call with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a beige slit floor-length dress on the red carpet of Variety magazine’s annual Power of Women event on Friday, Nov. 18.

The Suits alum, alongside Prince Harry, is understood to have rung King Charles on his 75th birthday only days prior.

Royal editor Russell Myers reflected on the body language of the former actress, heralding her for enjoying herself at the event.

“I think Meghan and Harry have taken themselves too seriously for a long time and Meghan, we saw her out on the red carpet … and she seems to be enjoying herself a bit more,” Mr. Myers told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo on Sunday.

“She was pretty relaxed, they were asking her questions about her Thanksgiving coming up, asking her questions about the projects in the pipeline and she says there’s a lot in the pipeline, ‘we’re excited, we’re working on things’,” the Daily Mirror’s royal editor continued.

“You hope I think … that there will be a period where (Harry and Meghan) sort of find their groove because the mudslinging has been constant over the last few years,” he added.