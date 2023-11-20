King Charles advised to silence Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with NDAs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been wanting a Christmas invite from King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lack of silence for matters pertaining to the royal family advised to be met with an NDA.

After The Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen on accepting a Christmas invite from the royal family, Talk TV host Cristo Foufas discussed how the pair would need to be silenced with legally binding contracts due to their past history of airing the royal family’s past.

Foufas said: "I am very much in favour of the Markles - let's call them by their family name because they are the Markles - I'm very keen on the Markles spending time with the royals as long as they sign a full non-disclosure agreement."

Noting the couple's past with Netflix, Foufas sided with the royal family if they chose to take on a more precautionary move to keep themselves safe.

"As long as the Netflix, Hallmark, Spotify or whatever crew they've got for whatever grift they are doing that week - as long as they stay outside in the car, I don't see why it would go wrong at all."

"I'm sorry, they should sign a non-disclosure agreement so they are legally bound to shut up."