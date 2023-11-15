Travis Kelce's mother reveals her true feelings about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mom Donna, who recently watched Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour, has shared her feelings about the pop superstar, branding her son's girlfriend 'extremely talented'.



On Wednesday, Kelce's mother told People that she's a big fan of both the movie and its star, adding: "I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome." She called the singer 'extremely, extremely talented'.

The 71-year-old was spotted at the Florida cinema when Swift performed in Buenos Aires in front of her boyfriend, who was off amid the Kansas City Chiefs bye week.

Travis, who flew to Argentina to enjoy the company of his sweetheart, also met the 'Fearless' singer's parents, dancing with Swift's father Scott Swift during her concert in Buenos Aires.

At show, the 33-year-old musician also paid musical homage to her boyfriend with an adjustment to the lyrics to her track Karma. The song's original lyrics read, 'Karma is the guy on the screen,' Swift said, 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.'

On Tuesday, Travis revealed on his podcast that he might have had an inkling that the lyric change was going to happen.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may confirm their whirlwind romance any time soon as as the lovebirds are seemingly waiting for a nod from their parents to go ahead.