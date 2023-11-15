Taylor Swift’s celeb pals address singer and Travis Kelce budding romance

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s celeb friends have recently addressed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce budding romantic relationship.



Sharing his opinion, Antoni Porowski, the star of Queer Eye, spilled to PEOPLE, “I'm very supportive. Taylor is an incredible, formidable woman who's managing to tour the world over.”

Reflecting on Travis's relation with Taylor, Antoni told the outlet, “My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come.”

Last month, Antoni was seen with Taylor as she attended her second Kanas City Chiefs game when they played the Jets in New York.

Besides Antoni, other celebs included Gigi Hadid and Kelly Clarkson who also showed support for the couple.



Gigi showed support to the newly-rumoured couple, writing, “I’m a couple days late to this tag ... let it be,” under an Instagram post that read, “Gigi Hadid ‘Doesn’t Agree With The Way’ Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!”

Gigi added, “We are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Meanwhile, Kelly expressed her happiness over Travis and Taylor romance.

She also jokingly said on her talk show that seeing Taylor during Travis's game “is like watching ‘Housewives” in the middle of an NFL broadcast.