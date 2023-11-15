Taylor Swift 'shocked' Travis Kelce with 'Karma' lyrics change

Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swift's Bueno Aires show

Travis Kelce has said he was completely taken aback when Taylor Swift changed a line in her song to mention him during her Buenos Aires Eras performance.



Kelce looked shocked as he danced away in the audience behind her father Scott as Swift modified a lyric in the song to, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming home to me."

The Chiefs star also told his brother Jason on his New Heights podcast that although she had intimated she might do it, he was still shocked when it really happened.

Jason questioned his brother: "How does it feel to be the guy on the Chiefs?"

Travis laughed and said: "You mean karma? I had no clue! Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue. But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me. Oh s*** you really said that!"

As for the trip itself, Kelce said: "It was a whole bunch of fun. I’ve never been south of the equator."

"I got there Friday and left Sunday. Hoping I was gonna see Taylor’s second show, it got rained out. Lightning, electronics and water don’t mix."

The NFL player said: "She wasn’t too happy, she prides herself on performing through all weather and rain but when it’s unsafe, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do."

"Everybody was accommodated for whoever missed Friday to go on Sunday and it ended up being perfect. The stadium was unbelievable, I forget what it was called. Instead of people having seats, everybody knew they were gonna stand. It was north of 65,000, like 70,000 three nights in a row."

"It’s crazy how many sold out shows she has and these venues that she’s keeps going to. I was blown away. It was an electric crowd too. It was fun, man."

Since Kelce was off that week, he used his free weekend to see his girlfriend play in Argentina.

On Monday night, he will be back in the NFL as his Chiefs take on his brother Jason's squad, the Philadelphia Eagles.