James Bond star sings praises for George Clooney over Broadway debut

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has recently gushed over George Clooney’s Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Reflecting on his friendship with Clooney, the 71-year-old actor revealed he’s fan of the Wolfs actor.

“Love the man. Love George,” said Brosnan in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The Out-Laws actor stated, “Really love his movies. Love his style. Love the way he conducts himself; he’s got such class.”

“And he’s so gosh darn confident, and so handsome,” pointed out Brosnan.

The Misfits actor mentioned, “And now I’m getting annoyed.”

Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, also praised Clooney and called him “a great philanthropist”.

To which the Mamma Mia! actor replied, “And George is on Broadway.”

Keely chimed in and added, “And he advocates for the underdogs. He’s political. [We’re] great fans.”

“We wish him well in every way possible,” concluded Brosnan.

The Black Adam actor comments came after George’s debut at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

George was starred as Murrow in the stage adaptation of the hit 2005 movie about CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's legendary 1954 exposé on Sen. Joseph McCarthy. The play is directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

However, the Money Monster star also co-wrote the new drama with Grant Heslov who previously collaborated on the movies’ screenplay, earning a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination in the process.