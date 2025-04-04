Glen Powell reunites with 'Top Gun' costar Tom Cruise post Sydney Sweeney rumours

Glen Powell, Tom Cruise reunion at CinemaCon to promote The Running Man

Glen Powell has spent time with his Top Gun co-star Tom Cruise amid the ongoing speculations about romance with Sydney Sweeney.

The 36-year-old attended the CinemaCon in Las Vegas for the promotion of his upcoming film The Running Man, as reported by Daily Mail.

At the same event was present Val Kilmer's former fellow actor for his action flick Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The outlet shared that the Hit Man star praised the 62-year-old for his incredible advice that he gave to Powell for the preparation of his role.

Deadline reported that the Twisters alum took advice from Ana De Armas' previously rumored boyfriend on 'how to run' as he gushed on how well he 'knows how to run on screen'.

As per the outlet, the Oblivion actor made it clear to Powell, "Film yourself running as soon as possible. You don't look as cool as you think."

For the unversed, Powell's upcoming movie directed by Edgar Wright revolves around a game show called The Running Man that involves people being chased by murderous Hunters across the world to win cash prizes.