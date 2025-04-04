Michelle Williams stands by James Van Der Beek in cancer fight

Michelle Williams recently showed her support to her Dawson’s Creek co-star and longtime friend, James Van Der Beek, as he faced tough battle with cancer.

The two actors, who became household names in the hit '90s show, remained close over the time, and Michelle was there for him during his difficult time of his life.

She shared with ET: "We're in contact, and he's in our hearts and our minds, and he knows that. And we're here for him in every and all ways."

Michelle stars in Dying for Sex, a true story drama about Molly Kochan, who embraced life after a terminal cancer diagnosis, leaving her marriage to explore herself before her passing in 2019.

The actress added about the role, "She's trying to hold on to something before it slips through her fingers, and I just thought the sheer bravery of that, of trying to hold fast to this thing - to this idea that she has, she doesn't even know how it's going to turn out.”

"She doesn't know if she is going to get what she's looking for at the end of this sexual journey, but she's holding on, she's believing in herself, and she's believing in the moment. And she's taking so many risks,” the actress continued.

Michelle Williams hopes and want that the show will bring joy to people’s lives, especially during tough times of heartbreak.