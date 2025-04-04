Jeffrey Dean Morgan jokingly snubs wife Hilarie Burton in new 'TWD' tattoo

The real-life couple also played on-screen husband and wife, Negan and Lucille, on 'The Walking Dead'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is paying tribute to his Walking Dead sidekick, Lucille. And no, we don’t mean the character played by his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton.

In a behind-the-scenes video for season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City, the actor revealed he got a tattoo in honour of Lucille — the barbed-wire-wrapped bat that’s become synonymous with his character, Negan Smith.

“I got a tattoo this year, it says, ‘Lucille,’” Morgan shared, lifting his sleeve. “My wife played Lucille, but really it's the bat.”

Lucille first appeared in season 6 of The Walking Dead, named after Negan’s late wife in the series. But for Morgan, the weapon is far more than just a prop.

“I never had a prop in my life as an actor that felt so innately mine and feels like an extension of the character,” the Supernatural alum said. “And me personally, I adore her.”

The One Tree Hill star, who tied the knot with Morgan in 2019 after ten years of dating, played Lucille in a series of emotional flashbacks back in season 10.

Reflecting on working with her, Morgan said, “That was a joy... I was nervous as hell going in... And it was great. That first day with her, I went home just like, ‘Thank God!’”

Fans can expect to see both Negan and Lucille back in action when Dead City returns to AMC and AMC+ on May 4.

“To have Lucille back, that's when Negan is at his most Negan,” Morgan teased.