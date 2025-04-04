Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reveals rare detail about romance

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole shares what she learnt from her relationship with the athlete

Kayla Nicole, who had a long-term relationship with Travis Kelce before he moved on with Taylor Swift, shared how he impacted her view on relationships.

The 33-year-old model debuted her new podcast with an episode by answering a variety of questions from her viewers, on Thursday, April 3rd.

During her podcast, The Pre-Game, Nicole came across a question saying, "Has dating someone who is in the public eye altered the way you move in relationships now?"

Although the reporter did not directly mention he Kansas City Chiefs tight end, she responded, "Absolutely," adding that people "won't ever see me with a man ever again until I'm married with kids."

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for five years, starting from 2017.

This comes after Nicole previously addressed her relationship with the athlete, after he went public with his romance with the pop superstar. However, she went on to declare that she has decided to not talk about her private relationships anymore.

"I don't think that I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," she said.

"I want to protect the things that mean most to me, and sometimes when you're a little too open and you're a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement. People want answers. People think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship, every up and down and happy or sad moment."